Baby Girl on the Way for Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

It’ll be a baby girl for Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson!

The Big Brother stars, who got married on Sunday, announced the sex of their first child on Instagram Live Monday during a brunch attended by their family and friends, including former housemates Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, fellow Big Brother alum Angela Rummans and season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen.

Nickson, 33, and Graf, 27, found out they were expecting a daughter after the pair, who met during Big Brother 19 in 2017 and went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race, popped a giant black balloon that exploded with pink confetti. In addition, they learned a baby girl is on the way when they sliced into a cake that had pink colored filling inside.

Nickson is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson JESSICA NICKSON/Instagram

The baby news comes just one day after the parents-to-be, who announced their pregnancy in September, tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.

The pregnant bride wore a silk gown with a dramatic train designed by Mark Zunino that showed off her baby bump.

“Our wildest dreams came true today,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively about their big day. “Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kate and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Jessica Graf JESSICA NICKSON/Instagram

Jessica Graf JESSICA NICKSON/Instagram

RELATED: See Every Photo from Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson’s Black-Tie Wedding

Jessica Graf JESSICA NICKSON/Instagram

RELATED: Big Brother and The Amazing Race Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Expecting First Child

As they wait to meet their daughter, the duo is looking forward to raising more children together and expand their family.

“In five years I am going to be on baby probably number three and exhausted. And, hopefully still pretty,” Graf told PEOPLE.

“I mean, no matter what we do, we’re both going to be successful at it,” Nickson said. “So, I just don’t know what those things are yet. But, whatever it is, we’re going to be successful. And, we’re going to have good, healthy, strong family.”