Big Brother Alum Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Welcome Third Baby, Daughter Celine: 'We Love You'

Say hello to Dan Gheesling's newest houseguest!

The Big Brother alum, who won season 10 of the CBS show in 2008 and was the season 14 runner-up, and his wife Chelsea welcomed their third baby, a daughter named Celine, he announced Tuesday night on Twitter. Gheesling and Chelsea also share sons Desmond, 5, and Miles, 3.

Gheesling shared the exciting news alongside a photo of the parents with their baby girl in the hospital. In the sweet snap, the reality star and his wife look lovingly down at baby Celine.

"Welcome to the world Celine - we love you so much. ❤️," Gheesling wrote.

Announcing their pregnancy news back in June, Gheesling, 38, tweeted, "Baby #3 on the way - we are all very excited," alongside a family group selfie. Additionally, the reality star shared a photo on Instagram with Chelsea smiling while holding up an ultrasound image of their baby on the way and writing, "Excited to welcome a third child to our family!!! We are very excited =)."

Gheesling celebrated their decade-long relationship with Chelsea on Instagram on July 2, sharing a throwback photo and writing in the caption, "Grateful for 10 years, I'm lucky to be your husband. I love you."

In June, he told E! News that he might consider allowing his kids to one day watch his seasons of Big Brother.

"I'd imagine one day my kids will figure out I won a TV show, but I won't be the one to tell them! Big Brother has been such a great part of my life and am so grateful for the experience," he said at the time, "but my kids just know me as Daddy, so I'm going to keep it that way for as long as I can."