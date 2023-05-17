Beyoncé's Kids Attend 'The Little Mermaid' London Premiere with Grandma Tina Knowles

London was calling for Tina Knowles on grandma duty on Monday night!

Beyoncé's mom treated her three grandchildren to a night on the town at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid.

Donning an all-white suit and sparkly silver bustier peaking through, the fashion designer and philanthropist posted a photo of herself looking glam at the event sans Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and twins Sir and Rumi, 5.

"At the premiere in London last night," Knowles, 69, began her Instagram caption on Tuesday. Didn't get to go on the real beach red carpet last night, because I had my grandchildren but the carpet was so enchanting it looked like a beach."

Knowles also noted that Halle Bailey was "extraordinary" in the reboot of the Disney classic. "So proud ❤️."

Tina Knowles Instagram

Other stars from the film in attendance on Monday night's blue carpet included Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, along with director Rob Marshall and composer Alan Menken.

While Knowles' superstar daughter has been off performing on her Renaissance World Tour, the "Crazy in Love" singer — who shares her kids with husband JAY-Z — made sure to show her mother just how appreciative she is of her in a Mother's Day post on Sunday.

"Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," Beyoncé captioned a retro throwback photo of her parents, apparently a backdrop to the stage for her recently launched tour.

Bey also included a video of her mom, grooving in a dance that culminates in a playful shrug.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Knowles family matriarch most recently paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared in January, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach.

"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," she started in the caption. "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo [Solange Knowles] you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special! You can sing dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do."

"You are funny and beautiful and graceful, kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!! Grandma T," Knowles-Lawson signed the post.