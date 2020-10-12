Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Does Grandma Tina Knowles’ Halloween Make Up

"She made me into Grandma Skeleton!!" Tina Knowles shared with her followers

Blue Ivy Carter has many talents up her sleeve!

Over the weekend, Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a selfie on Instagram showing off the spooky Halloween make up her 8-year-old granddaughter did for her.

"My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!❤️❤️," the 66-year-old fashion designer and businesswoman shared with her followers.

In the photo, Knowles-Lawson was transformed into a signature skeleton, with dark hollowed-out eyes and cracks in her skull.

Fans praised Blue Ivy's work in the comments, calling her "talented" and "a natural."

"Is there anything Blue can’t do? An icon already!" one fan wrote, while another added, "She is an amazing artist ✨⚡🤩."

A third fan inquired about hiring Beyoncé's daughter to do her Halloween make up this year. "Is Blue accepting clients for Halloween? She's talented!" the fan asked.

Some fans also commented on how they were happy to see that Knowles-Lawson was finally able to spend some time with her family after she recently opened up to her followers about how she missed seeing her loved ones amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Knowles-Lawson posted a heartwarming throwback image of herself with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

In the sweet snapshot, Beyoncé, 39, sits between her mother and daughter on a black couch, one arm around each of their shoulders. Both she and Knowles-Lawson rock stylish sunglasses, while Blue Ivy wears a denim jacket over a comfy-looking red-and-gray patterned ensemble.

"Wow I miss them❤️," wrote Knowles-Lawson in the caption.

Earlier this year, the designer also spoke to PEOPLE about how she was dealing with being away from her family, explaining that she calls or FaceTimes with her grandkids, including 3-year-old twin siblings Sir and Rumi, "every day."