Beyoncé‘s twins couldn’t be cuter.

On Friday morning, the musical powerhouse shared a new collection of photographs to her website in honor of her 38th birthday, which depicted “YOUR B AT 37” from her life over the last year.

One particularly cute image showed Beyoncé holding her twins — daughter Rumi and son Sir, now 2 — on Halloween last year, where she was dressed as Lisa Bonet.

The twins (who each sat in one of their mama’s arms) wore matching colorful outfits for the snapshot, featuring straps in a green, yellow and red stripe pattern.

“Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving,” the “Spirit” singer addressed her fans in a handwritten note, shown above the images. “I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my Losses. I thank GOD for All of you!”

“I would have posted earlier But I had work to do. I gotta job BAAAABY. Here is your B at 37,” she continued, concluding with a hand-drawn heart and, “Love y’all.”

Bey recently opened up about all things music and motherhood in her new documentary special, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift. On Monday, she debuted the behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift, giving a glimpse into what it was like to create such a record with her kids by her side.

The ABC special first opened up on a scene of the singer and her family — the twins, husband JAY-Z and older daughter Blue Ivy, 7½ — in Africa. The shot featured the kids wearing bathing suits and relaxing with their parents, while their mom and dad read to them.

“Visiting countries in Africa, it’s always an emotional experience for me,” Beyoncé said in the scene. “It feels like I’m making peace with a part of me that’s yearning for my ancestral connection. I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I’ve been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family.”

“Knowing where you come from, that’s what I want for my children,” she added of the trip.

Image zoom JAY-Z (R) and son Sir ABC

The film continued as Sir and Rumi stole the show with their cuteness. The toddlers were seen walking and talking in a few shots, as well as showing off their adorable outfits like Sir’s colorful overalls — the same ones he wore in the Halloween snapshot his mom shared on Friday — complete with a fedora.

One clip even showed Rumi making animal noises, with Beyoncé asking her, “What does the cat do? What does the cow do? What does the lion do?” as the family hit the road after their plane landed in Africa.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift follows the April release of her Netflix concert film Homecoming, which was nominated for six Creative Arts Emmys including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded); outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding music direction; outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

The “Formation” songstress was also a nominee herself in all categories except outstanding costumes and production design. However, despite the six total nominations, Beyoncé and the Homecoming team did not receive a single Creative Emmy at the awards event last weekend.