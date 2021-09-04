Beyoncé's Sweetest Moments with Her Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir
The star shares daughter Blue Ivy, 9½ and fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, 4, with husband JAY-Z
B-Day Girl
The "Single Ladies" singer held Rumi and Sir close in a never-before-seen photo she shared on her 38th birthday. In the photo, taken the previous Halloween, Beyoncé dressed up as Lisa Bonet and the toddlers twinned in colorful onesies, an homage to an old photo of the actress with daughter Zoë Kravitz. ("Is Beyoncé my mom now?" Kravitz joked.)
Visiting Africa
Fans got a glimpse of the Carters' family dynamic in her 2019 documentary special, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift. The ABC special, which followed Bey behind the scenes through the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift, opened with a shot of the pop star and JAY-Z reading to their three children during a trip to Africa.
"Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me," she said on screen. "It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection… Knowing where you come from, that's what I want for my children."
Matching with Mom
The pop icon and her eldest daughter sparkled in black and silver style at The Lion King Hollywood premiere in July 2019.
Double Trouble
Splish splash! The "Single Ladies" singer posted a photo of her twins, then 18 months old, in matching white outfits as they sat in the sea at sunset in December 2018.
Game Time with Grandma
Go team! Blue Ivy gave a wave while sitting courtside with her mother and grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson at the NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in 2018.
Family Affair
The Carter clan attended the 2018 Grammy Awards, during which Blue Ivy, then 6, famously motioned for her parents to quiet down as they applauded during a speech.
Carters Holding Court
Blue Ivy made a friend from her courtside seat between her parents at the NBA All-Star Game in 2017 — waving to Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks. Weeks before, the "Run the World" singer had announced she was expecting Blue's siblings.
Mom's Mini-Me
The icon and her eldest daughter held hands at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where Blue proved she was a red carpet star in the making.
Family Forever
JAY-Z carried Blue Ivy, then 2½, onstage at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. With a little help from their daughter, the rapper presented his wife with the coveted Video Vanguard Award and the family shared a sweet hug above the crowd.