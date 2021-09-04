Beyoncé's Sweetest Moments with Her Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

Fans got a glimpse of the Carters' family dynamic in her 2019 documentary special, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift. The ABC special, which followed Bey behind the scenes through the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift, opened with a shot of the pop star and JAY-Z reading to their three children during a trip to Africa.

"Visiting countries in Africa, it's always an emotional experience for me," she said on screen. "It feels like I'm making peace with a part of me that's yearning for my ancestral connection… Knowing where you come from, that's what I want for my children."