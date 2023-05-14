Beyoncé Shares Tribute to Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Mother's Day: 'Grateful For All You Do'

The superstar projected a photo of her parents on the backdrop to the stage for her Renaissance World Tour date

Published on May 14, 2023 05:41 PM
Beyonce Knowles, Tina Lawson
Beyoncé and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé is choosing to honor her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, in a big way on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the singer, 41, posted a photo to Instagram showing off a projection of a retro throwback photo of her parents; apparently a backdrop to the stage for her recently launched Renaissance World Tour.

"Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," she captioned the shot.

Bey also included a video of her mom, grooving in a dance that culminates in a playful shrug.

The Knowles family matriarch, 69, most recently paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared in January, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach.

Last month, Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opened up about his and Knowles-Lawson's experience raising children in the spotlight.

"When Beyoncé and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age, [Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions," he continued. "Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them."

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and they also share 5½-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

