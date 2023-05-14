Beyoncé Shares Tribute to Her Mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, on Mother's Day: 'Grateful For All You Do'

Beyoncé is choosing to honor her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, in a big way on Mother's Day.

On Sunday, the singer, 41, posted a photo to Instagram showing off a projection of a retro throwback photo of her parents; apparently a backdrop to the stage for her recently launched Renaissance World Tour.

"Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," she captioned the shot.

Bey also included a video of her mom, grooving in a dance that culminates in a playful shrug.

The Knowles family matriarch, 69, most recently paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared in January, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opened up about his and Knowles-Lawson's experience raising children in the spotlight.

"When Beyoncé and Solange showed an interest in music at a very young age, [Knowles-Lawson] and I (who were already corporate professionals and entrepreneurs) didn't attempt to downplay their passions," he continued. "Rather, we encouraged them, we guided them, we supported them."

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and they also share 5½-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.