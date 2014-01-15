Beyoncé Shares Photos of Blue Ivy's Birthday Party

Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter's big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website.

Courtesy Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter gets crowned again!

Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter’s big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website, including sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo showing off their fun face paint and adorable balloon animals.

And in true birthday girl fashion, Blue — who turned 2 on Jan. 7 — topped off her party duds (a black star-print sweatshirt, denim leggings, purple tutu and Nike Air Jordans) with a jeweled-encrusted tiara.



Even her cute cake received the royal treatment! Sitting atop the customized two-tiered confection was a crown surrounded by fun star adornments.

Producer Timbaland‘s 7-year-old daughter Reign also attended the mini soiree, gifting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s little girl with an adorable handwritten card that read, “Baby Blue, you are a princess.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Courtesy Beyoncé