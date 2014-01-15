Beyoncé Shares Photos of Blue Ivy's Birthday Party
Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter's big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website.
Courtesy Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter gets crowned again!
After ringing in the New Year in high fashion with mom Beyoncé and dad Jay-Z at the Versace mansion, the heir to the hip hop throne celebrated her second birthday with a party fit for a princess — literally!
Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter’s big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website, including sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo showing off their fun face paint and adorable balloon animals.
And in true birthday girl fashion, Blue — who turned 2 on Jan. 7 — topped off her party duds (a black star-print sweatshirt, denim leggings, purple tutu and Nike Air Jordans) with a jeweled-encrusted tiara.
Even her cute cake received the royal treatment! Sitting atop the customized two-tiered confection was a crown surrounded by fun star adornments.
The proud mama also posted a picture of Blue cruising around in her new present — Kid Trax‘s Disney Minnie Mouse Hot Rod. Sorry, North West, it looks like you’re not the only one with a cool new ride.
Producer Timbaland‘s 7-year-old daughter Reign also attended the mini soiree, gifting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s little girl with an adorable handwritten card that read, “Baby Blue, you are a princess.”
We couldn’t agree more.
Courtesy Beyoncé
— Anya Leon