Beyoncé Shares Photos of Blue Ivy's Birthday Party

Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter's big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website.

Updated December 02, 2020 08:15 PM
Blue Ivy Carter gets crowned again!

After ringing in the New Year in high fashion with mom Beyoncé and dad Jay-Z at the Versace mansion, the heir to the hip hop throne celebrated her second birthday with a party fit for a princess — literally!

Giving fans a sneak peek into her daughter’s big day, the singer shared several snapshots of the celebration on her website, including sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo showing off their fun face paint and adorable balloon animals.

And in true birthday girl fashion, Blue — who turned 2 on Jan. 7 — topped off her party duds (a black star-print sweatshirt, denim leggings, purple tutu and Nike Air Jordans) with a jeweled-encrusted tiara.

Even her cute cake received the royal treatment! Sitting atop the customized two-tiered confection was a crown surrounded by fun star adornments.

The proud mama also posted a picture of Blue cruising around in her new present — Kid Trax‘s Disney Minnie Mouse Hot Rod. Sorry, North West, it looks like you’re not the only one with a cool new ride.

Producer Timbaland‘s 7-year-old daughter Reign also attended the mini soiree, gifting Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s little girl with an adorable handwritten card that read, “Baby Blue, you are a princess.”

We couldn’t agree more.

