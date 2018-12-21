Beyoncé Shares New Photos of 18-Month-Old Twins Rumi and Sir Carter from the Family's Vacation

Beyoncé is crazy in love with her babies!

The 22-time Grammy winner, 37, shared two new photos of her 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter on her website Thursday. The adorable images appear to be from Beyoncé’s recent trip to South Asia as one of the portraits shows a sweet mother-daughter moment on a sandy beach.

Another photo shows siblings Rumi and Sir splashing in the ocean in their matching white outfits.

Fans last got to see Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s growing children in a behind-the-scenes video of their mom’s Vogue photo shoot in August. In the publication’s footage, Rumi and Sir were joined by their big sister Blue Ivy, who turns 7 on January 7.

Since giving birth to Rumi and Sir in June 2017, Beyoncé has been fairly private about the new additions to her family. Before the Vogue shoot, the mother of three posted a sweet family photo on her website in July, during the European leg of her and JAY-Z’s joint On the Run Tour II.

And before that, in June, to celebrate her grandchildrens’ first birthdays, grandma Tina Knowles gave the Bey Hive a better look at Rumi and Sir with a screenshot on Instagram captioned, “My babies.”

The two pictures from their vacation were a part of a collection which also showcased memories from Beyoncé’s trip to India, where she performed a concert during the wedding festivities for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

In January, JAY-Z couldn’t help but rave about his youngest children.

“We are in a beautiful time now because … they can’t move,” the 48-year-old rapper joked in an interview with CNN’s Van Jones. “They can just coo … they just coo and you don’t have to, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ ”

The father of three added, “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.”