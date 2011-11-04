BumpWatch: Beyoncé - City Slicker
It’s a white out!
An expectant Beyoncé — who is due in February — shows off her gleaming smile while running errands in New York on Thursday.
So who can the songstress, 30, thank for her stylish maternity wear? Sister Solange, who is already mom to son Daniel Julez, 7.
“We go shopping together. She’s getting bigger,” Solange told PEOPLE recently. “It’s so fun when you’re actually really showing and you’re able to showcase that.”
The baby will be the first for Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.
