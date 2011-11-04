BumpWatch: Beyoncé - City Slicker

An expectant Beyoncé - who is due in February - shows off her gleaming smile while running errands in New York on Thursday.

It’s a white out!

An expectant Beyoncé — who is due in February — shows off her gleaming smile while running errands in New York on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

So who can the songstress, 30, thank for her stylish maternity wear? Sister Solange, who is already mom to son Daniel Julez, 7.

“We go shopping together. She’s getting bigger,” Solange told PEOPLE recently. “It’s so fun when you’re actually really showing and you’re able to showcase that.”