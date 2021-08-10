Beyoncé Reveals One of Her 'Most Satisfying' Mom Moments That Involved Daughter Blue Ivy, 9½

Beyoncé also said on family vacations, they "love to coordinate our outfits," as she gives rare insight into her private life as a parent

Beyoncé is passing down self-care rituals to her kids.

In a cover story for Harper's Bazaar's new Icon Issue, the "Formation" singer, 39, gives rare insight into her private life as a mom of three, including a recent moment that made her a proud parent. Beyoncé shares daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband JAY-Z.

"During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things," she explains. "I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I've experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children."

"And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm," continues Beyoncé. "I've even got hives on my roof! And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."

The star then recalls, "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share … and there's more to come soon!"

Beyoncé also discussed adding children's sizes to her IVY PARK clothing line, explaining that it stems from the fact that she enjoys matching with her kids.

"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she says. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."

The Lion King actress also discussed maintaining her privacy and separating her personal life from her performing persona. She says she's been "intentional about setting boundaries between my stage persona and my personal life."