Beyoncé Shares Mother-Daughter Selfie with Blue Ivy Plus Rare Photos of Twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé is sharing glimpses from a fun-filled family day.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 39, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram without a caption, showcasing four snapshots of herself with her three kids — daughter Blue Ivy, 9, plus 3½-year-old twins Rumi and Sir — whom she shares with husband JAY-Z.

The first picture is a selfie of the proud mom beside Blue, who wears blue glasses while cozying up with Beyoncé for the mother-daughter moment. Another image indicated that the family stopped at the restaurant Nobu Malibu during their outing.

In rare images of the twins, Beyoncé shows Rumi stepping toward the tides on the beach while wearing a comfortable dress. In another, Beyoncé reaches for Sir's hand as they enjoy the sand and ocean water on their bare feet.

The family social media upload comes two weeks after Beyoncé made history at this year's Grammy Awards, breaking the record for most Grammys ever received by a female artist with 28 total. Accepting the prize for best R&B performance, the star thanked her fans and her kids, among others.

"It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching," she said. "Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock."

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Beyonce Image zoom Beyoncé | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

While celebrating the start of a new year in January, the "Formation" singer posted a four-minute video to Instagram reflecting on some of the most memorable and uplifting moments of 2020, which included time spent with her children.

