BumpWatch: Beyoncé's White Out
An "empowered" Beyoncé Knowles wows in white while promoting her new fragrance Pulse at a New York City Macy's on Thursday.
She’s got the glow!
An “empowered” Beyoncé Knowles wows in white while promoting her new fragrance, Pulse, at a New York City Macy’s on Thursday.
Currently expecting her first child with husband Jay-Z, the singer, 30, is thrilled to journey down the pregnancy path.
“[Pregnancy] is the most incredible gift anyone can have,” she told E! News.
“I’m very excited. I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been.”
