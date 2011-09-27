BumpWatch: Beyoncé's White Out

An "empowered" Beyoncé Knowles wows in white while promoting her new fragrance Pulse at a New York City Macy's on Thursday.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:27 PM
Advertisement

She’s got the glow!

An “empowered” Beyoncé Knowles wows in white while promoting her new fragrance, Pulse, at a New York City Macy’s on Thursday.

Currently expecting her first child with husband Jay-Z, the singer, 30, is thrilled to journey down the pregnancy path.

“[Pregnancy] is the most incredible gift anyone can have,” she told E! News.

“I’m very excited. I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Is Feeling ‘Very Empowered’ Pregnant

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com