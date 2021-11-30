The campaign for the new Ivy Park collection, Halls of Ivy, features several celebrity kids, including Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children Ava and Deacon

See Beyoncé Pose in Rare Shot with Her Daughters Blue and Rumi in New Ivy Park Campaign

Beyoncé's daughters are showing off their Ivy Park style!

The singer stars in a new ad for her IVY PARK x adidas clothing line, enlisting daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to model pieces from the Halls of Ivy collaborative collection.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

About halfway through the clip, the 40-year-old matches her daughters in black-and-white houndstooth printed outfits. Beyoncé smiles at the camera while holding Rumi against her hip as Blue stands behind them and holds a soccer ball.

"WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY," read the caption shared alongside the ad on social media. The collection launches exclusively for 24 hours on Adidas' website on Dec. 9 before being released globally on Dec. 10, according to WWD.

The ad also features several other celebrity children, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia and Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava and Deacon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in August, Beyoncé's daughters Blue and Rumi plus son Sir, 4, were featured in a cowboy rodeo-themed campaign for IVY PARK X adidas.

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen matching her younger two in all blue outfits, and in another shot, the proud mom walks beside Blue, who is nearly as tall as the star. Sir is also shown in a blue cowboy hat in another moment.

In February, Blue appeared alongside her mom for the "Icy Park" capsule collection, posing side-by-side with Beyoncé in a vibrant graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms in the same color pattern.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson gave a sweet shoutout to her granddaughter on social media at the time, revealing that Blue wasn't actually scheduled to pose in the campaign.