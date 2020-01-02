Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Kids in End-of-Year Recap Video

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are crazy in love with their kids!

The mom of three shared new photos and footage of their daughter Blue Ivy, who turns 8 on Jan. 7, and 2½-year-old twins Rumi and Sir in a video that recapped her momentous 2019 year.

“2019 Bey-Cap!!” the singer, 38, captioned the nearly two-minute clip on Instagram.

Among the many highlights of her career and personal life were her twins’ second birthday party in June, which appeared to be “Baby Shark”-themed. The quick montage featured a close-up of their birthday cake as well as a cute moment of the twins sitting for a photo-op in front of big letters that spelled out “Two.”

In addition, Sir showed off his birthday outfit of overalls, collared shirt and shorts as he walked around his party.

Image zoom Beyonce/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B6xOswdHe9a/

Another celebratory family moment came in September, when the family of five enjoyed quality time together to toast Beyoncé’s birthday.

In a selfie video, captioned “Happy Birthday to Mom,” Blue Ivy had some fun with the dog filter as she smiled for the camera. Another cute recap clip showed little Rumi blowing a party horn in front of her big sister. The sisters and their mom wore matching pink and blue patterned swimsuits for the special occasion.

RELATED: PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Albums of 2019: Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More!

Not only was it a big year for the Grammy-winning artist, but it was also a career-marking one for Blue Ivy, who scored her first Hot 100 song when “Brown Skin Girl” entered the charts after its release in July.

Along with her 2019 recap video, Beyoncé said farewell to the year with a party that was also attended by her eldest child.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion posted two black-and-white photo booth images from a New Year’s Eve party, with Beyoncé ringing in the new decade with a festive party hat and Blue Ivy smiling next to them.