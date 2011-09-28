1 Trend, 3 Ways: Sequin Maternity Dresses

Moms-to-be Jennifer Garner, Beyoncé Knowles and Sarah Drew look amazing in their sequin dresses. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Star moms-to-be are getting their sparkle on! From Sarah Drew (on Sept. 10) and Jennifer Garner (in Valentino on Sept. 13) to Beyoncé Knowles (in Roberto Cavalli on Sept. 21), these expectant ladies have been spotted out in colorful sequin dresses.

Whether you go all out or just opt for few sequin accents, these shimmery frocks are an easy way to glam up your bump style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget! — below.

Image zoom

Splurge

Isabella Oliver‘s Limited Edition Sequin Dress ($369) is so wow-worthy, all eyes will be on you whenever you wear it.

Plus, the flattering tank silhouette and soft grosgrain ribbon belt will stylishly hug your growing curves.

Image zoom

Affordable

From the chic Dolman sleeves to the plunging V-neck, A Pea in the Pod’s Lavish by Heidi Klum‘s Decorative Trim Maternity Dress ($120) takes the LBMD to a whole new level.

Image zoom

Bargain Buy

Have a beginner bump like Beyoncé? Try Milly‘s short & sexy Sienna Sequin Stripe Dress ($50) from Rent the Runway.