Buy Kim & Beyonce's Luxe Lucite Crib for Only $250

GILT is offering the $3,950 crib for only $250 during a flash sale on their site today.

peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 11:01 AM
Whether it’s the sleek new Orbit Baby G3 stroller or mini designer duds, you’ll always find the hottest baby gear at GILT.

And today they’re featuring an exclusive sale of a Hollywood mom fave — the über cool lucite Vetro Crib from Nursery Works.

Purchased by parents Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it originally retails for $3,950.

But starting at 12pm, you’ll be able to purchase this luxe sleeping space for only $250 at GILT.

Act fast because there is only one available. Just go to gilt.com/celebmonday.

