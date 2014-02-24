Buy Kim & Beyonce's Luxe Lucite Crib for Only $250

GILT is offering the $3,950 crib for only $250 during a flash sale on their site today.

Whether it’s the sleek new Orbit Baby G3 stroller or mini designer duds, you’ll always find the hottest baby gear at GILT.

And today they’re featuring an exclusive sale of a Hollywood mom fave — the über cool lucite Vetro Crib from Nursery Works.

Purchased by parents Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it originally retails for $3,950.

But starting at 12pm, you’ll be able to purchase this luxe sleeping space for only $250 at GILT.