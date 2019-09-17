Beyoncé is opening up about all things music and motherhood in her new documentary special, Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift.

On Monday, the 38-year-old singer debuted a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift, giving a glimpse into what it was like to create such a record with her kids by her side.

The documentary — about the album that dropped in conjunction with her appearance as Nala in the reboot of the 1994 Disney classic — not only focuses on Queen Bey, but it also narrows in on her husband JAY-Z, their 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi and their older daughter Blue Ivy, 7½.

The ABC special first opens up on a scene of the singer and her family in Africa (fitting, as the mother of three previously told ABC News she called the album “a love letter to Africa”). The shot features the kids wearing bathing suits and relaxing with their parents, while their mom and dad read to them.

“Visiting countries in Africa, it’s always an emotional experience for me,” Beyoncé says in the scene. “It feels like I’m making peace with a part of me that’s yearning for my ancestral connection. I was blessed to be able to relive some of the experiences that I’ve been very fortunate to have over the years with my entire family.”

“Knowing where you come from, that’s what I want for my children,” she adds of the trip.

Another clip in the documentary shows the “Spirit” singer with Blue, both rocking small black sunglasses and sipping from coconuts, while Beyoncé jokes and gives her daughter bunny ears.

Making the release a real family affair, Blue even has a writing credit on The Lion King: The Gift on the song “Brown Skin Girl.” The special gives a glimpse into the moment the little girl belted it out to record the song.

Beyoncé reflects on her oldest child’s musical spotlight in her Making The Gift special, sharing how meaningful Blue’s contributions were to the album.

“When I see fathers singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ to their daughters, to know that my daughter can have the same opportunities and feel confident and feel like she doesn’t have to take her braids down and she can comb her afro out and she can glisten in her brown skin … that is why I make music,” she explains.

Image zoom Beyoncé in a promo shot for The Lion King Kwaku Alston/© 2019 Disney

The film continues as Sir and Rumi steal the show with their cuteness. The toddlers are seen walking and talking in a few shots, as well as showing off their adorable outfits like Sir’s colorful overalls and fedora.

One clip even shows Rumi making animal noises, with Beyoncé asking, “What does the cat do? What does the cow do? What does the lion do?” as the family hits the road after their plane lands in Africa.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift follows the April release of her Netflix concert film Homecoming, which was nominated for six Creative Arts Emmys including outstanding variety special (pre-recorded); outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding music direction; outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

The “Lemonade” songstress was also a nominee herself in all categories but outstanding costumes and production design. However, despite the six total nominations, Beyoncé and the Homecoming team did not receive a single Creative Emmy at the awards event over the weekend.