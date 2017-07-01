The couple’s twins may be named Rumi and Sir Carter, according to trademark documents filed to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday

Is Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Baby Named After a Famous Poet? Fans React to Names Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have yet to reveal the names (and sexes) of their newborn twins. But the couple’s babies, reportedly a daughter and a son, may be named Rumi and Sir Carter, according to trademark documents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday and obtained by PEOPLE.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s company filed papers to trademark the apparent monikers for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags, and water bottles.

The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

We’ve done some digging and neither Rumi nor Sir are in the top 1,000 names for any year of birth beginning with 1900. But this year, Rumi was ranked #2,956 and Sir was ranked #1,925.

Beyoncé isn’t the first celebrity to name their child Rumi; actress Josie Maran welcomed daughter Rumi in 2006.

So what are the meanings and/or significances behind Rumi and Sir? After news of the names broke, fans immediately took to social media to decipher the unique monikers.

Rumi

Rumi is so little heard of that it’s put in the unisex category. Though the name has distinctly feminine origins, the most famous bearer is male.

The thirteenth-century Persian thinker and writer of the same name (full name: Jalāl ad-Dīn Muhammad Rūmī) influenced languages and literature through his works and holds the title of being the best-selling poet in the U.S.

Entertainment Weekly‘s Justin Kirkland predicted that Rumi was the name all along, joking that it was hidden in the titles of Bey’s 2016 album, Lemonade.

Sir

Sir is most commonly a title given to a man knighted by the British monarch. If that wasn’t regal enough, JAY-Z may have named his son after one of his favorite rappers.

Hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist opened for Beyoncé last year at the the Tidal X 1015 event in October 2016.

“While I was performing ‘Heaven’ at Made in America, I saw a golf cart pull up during the set,” Sir the Baptist recalled to XXL in September about the moment JAY-Z discovered him at last year’s Budweiser Made in America music festival.

“I walked off behind the stage to head back to the dressing room and JAY-Z walked right up to me and said, ‘Sir, I love your story and I’m following you. Congratulations on a great set.'”

Earlier this month, the Chicago native opened up about working with JAY-Z on Sway in the Morning.

Fans expressed mixed reviews to Rumi and Sir–with some even sharing their suggestions as to the other names the couple could’ve considered.