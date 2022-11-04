Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Transforms into Disney's 'The Proud Family' in Rare Halloween Photo

The Carters know how to do Halloween right!

Beyoncé shared a late addition to Hollywood's Halloween photos on Instagram Thursday night, showing her family of five getting into the holiday spirit with a family costume, dressing as Disney's The Proud Family — for which the superstar (as part of Destiny's Child) and sister Solange sang the theme song.

"Family every single day and night," Beyoncé captioned the photo, quoting the track.

The "Break My Soul" singer, 41, pulls double duty in the photo, posing as both family matriarch Sugar Mama and Trudy, wife to Oscar Proud, who was portrayed by husband JAY-Z. The rapper bends down toward 5-year-old daughter Rumi — who along with twin brother Sir dress as Proud twins BeBe and CeCe.

Last but not least is Blue Ivy, 10, who wears her hair in pigtails and looks off to the side as she poses as Penny Proud.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

It's not the first time we've gotten a glimpse at how the Carter family celebrates Halloween. In 2019, the musical powerhouse shared a new collection of photographs on her website in honor of her 38th birthday.

One particularly cute image showed Beyoncé holding her twins on their first Halloween, where she was dressed as Lisa Bonet.

The last time the "Love On Top" singer shared a photo with her kids on Instagram was last December, when the three appeared in her "Halls of Ivy" Ivy Park campaign.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ivy Park/Twitter R: Caption . PHOTO: Ivy Park/Instagram

Eldest daughter Blue Ivy recently made the news when she attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents and proudly stood up to bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, which grandmother and host of the event Tina Knowles was wearing that night.

In a video from the gala, the pre-teen wore a royal blue outfit with a pair of black sunglasses as she waved her auction paddle under the supervision of her parents.

Eventually, Blue Ivy was outbid by the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, who bid $105,000 on the earrings.