Blue Ivy is back in the bidding game!

On Saturday night, the 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with parents JAY-Z and Beyoncé.

During the event, Blue Ivy proudly stood up to bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, which grandmother and host of the event Tina Knowles was wearing that night. The presentation for the lavish earrings also noted that the jewelry previously belonged to the "Break My Soul" singer.

In a video from the gala, the pre-teen wore a royal blue outfit with a pair of black sunglasses as she waved her auction paddle under the supervision of her parents. Eventually, Blue Ivy was outbid by the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and husband Melvin, who bid $105,000 on the earrings.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has bid on items at the Wearable Art Gala.

In 2018, the then-6-year-old bid on an acrylic painting of Sidney Poitier, holding her paddle high and bidding $17,000, according to Vanity Fair.

Despite JAY-Z jokingly trying to snatch the paddle from his daughter, she bid again when the item's asking price shot up to $19,000, the outlet reported. However, Tyler Perry eventually beat out the bid and won the art piece for $20,000, Vanity Fair said.

The magazine reported the little girl successfully bid on the next artwork up for auction, though, winning a piece by Samuel Levi Jones for $10,000.

After the event, Perry revealed what it was like to go up against the eldest child of JAY-Z and Beyoncé on an episode of Today.

"Somebody else was bidding against me. I didn't know who it was," he told Hoda Kotb. "I look over and it's her. She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding."

He continued, "I'm like, this kid's not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl. I'm getting this painting. But JAY-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause."