Beyoncé Is Feeling 'Very Empowered' Pregnant

"It's been great. I feel free. I feel very empowered," the singer, 30, tells ET Canada of her pregnancy in an interview airing Thursday night.

Beyoncé doesn’t just have that pregnancy glow. It’s more like a megawatt luminescence.

After so many rumors over the years that she and Jay-Z were expecting, Beyoncé was a bit daunted by finally confirming that she was pregnant – but says the big reveal at the MTV Video Music Awards worked out great.

“I was just wondering how it’s going to be when one day I am pregnant and everyone’s like, ‘Oh God, I don’t want to hear this again,'” she says.

“But I’m happy that people were happy and I actually didn’t announce it in a statement. I said it’s better to just show everyone.”

Beyoncé showed off her Roberto Cavalli maternity style Wednesday at the launch of her new fragrance, Beyoncé Pulse, in New York. And it’s a good thing she likes the perfume’s scent because her sense of smell is amplified since she got pregnant.

“I smell everything,” she says. “If it smells bad I smell it, if it smells great – I love it.”