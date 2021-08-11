Beyoncé recently said it was a "natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing" since her family loves to match their outfits

See Beyoncé with Daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and Twins Rumi and Sir, 4, in New IVY PARK Kids Ad

Beyoncé is making fashion a family affair.

The singer stars in a new ad for her IVY PARK x adidas clothing line for kids, enlisting daughter Blue Ivy, 9½, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, for the cowboy rodeo–themed campaign.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, Beyoncé is seen matching her younger two in all blue outfits, and in another shot, the proud mom walks beside Blue, who is nearly as tall as the star. Sir is also shown in a blue cowboy hat in another moment.

"The rodeo isn't just for the grown ups. Introducing IVY PARK Kids #ivyparkrodeo #ivyparkkids," read the caption shared alongside the ad on Instagram. The children's apparel launches online Aug. 19 and in select stores Aug. 20.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's Icon Issue cover story, Beyoncé explained why she wanted to add outfits for the whole family in the new line.

"I'm excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids' clothing with this drop," she said. "On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we'd find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing."

Beyonce - Ivy Park Beyonce - Ivy Park

Left: Credit: Ivy Park/Instagram Right: Credit: Ivy Park/Instagram

Back in February, Blue appeared alongside her mom for the "Icy Park" capsule collection, posing side-by-side with Beyoncé in a vibrant graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms in the same color pattern.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson gave a sweet shoutout to her granddaughter on social media at the time, revealing that Blue wasn't actually scheduled to pose in the campaign.