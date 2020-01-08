Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Wishes 'Beautiful' Blue Ivy a Happy Birthday: 'Love, Papa G'

Happy Birthday Blue Ivy!

The daughter of music moguls Beyoncé and JAY-Z turned 8 on Tuesday and received a sweet birthday shout-out from her grandfather Mathew Knowles.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy. Love, Papa G,” Knowles wrote alongside a GIF, which shows little Blue posing with a backpack, presumably on her way to school.

Blue looked as stylish as ever for the ocassion, wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and a skirt adorned with cherries. Her hair was styled straight on her shoulders.

In the GIF, stars flash around Blue before transitioning into a heartwarming message that reads, “Happy 8th Birthday Blue Ivy.”

Blue’s special day comes just a week after she rang in the new year alongside her mom and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Jan. 1, Megan shared two black-and-white snaps on Instagram, appearing to be from a New Year’s Eve party. The photos show Beyoncé, 38, celebrating the new decade with a festive party hat.

While the second shot featured a sweet smiling picture, the first shows how much Blue is taking after Beyoncé. With an over-the-shoulder look and a soft smile, Blue is the spitting image of her 23-time Grammy-winning mom.

“Happy 2020 🤘🏽 @beyonce,” Megan captioned the two pictures, with Beyoncé first curling her lip in a mean mug and then showing off her best kissy face.

A source told PEOPLE last summer that Beyoncé is focused on being a mom when she’s home and away from the spotlight.

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” the source said of the superstar. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”

After Beyoncé dropped her latest musical work, an album of music inspired by the remake of The Lion King, fans were thrilled to hear Blue make a cameo on the fifteenth track, titled “Brown Skin Girl.” The star’s firstborn even received a writing credit for the song, on which she is heard singing a few lines.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” said the source. “Blue loves singing, dancing and performing. She is a natural.”

Blue later scored her first Hot 100 song when “Brown Skin Girl” entered the chart after its release in July.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z, 50, also share twins Rumi and Sir, who turn 3 in June.