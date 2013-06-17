The singer tells the new mom and dad to "enjoy this beautiful moment together"

New parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting an A-list shout-out.

Beyoncé sent a message to the couple, who welcomed a baby girl in L.A. on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Congratulations Kim & Kanye, Enjoy this beautiful moment together,” the singer wrote in a post on her website, which was illustrated with a happy-looking photo of the pair.

Beyoncé (who has a 16-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with husband Jay-Z) says motherhood changed her life and admitted last month that she would like more children.