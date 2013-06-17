Beyoncé Congratulates Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The singer tells the new mom and dad to "enjoy this beautiful moment together"
Credit: beyonce.com; Inset: Getty
New parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting an A-list shout-out.
Beyoncé sent a message to the couple, who welcomed a baby girl in L.A. on Saturday.
Following
“Congratulations Kim & Kanye, Enjoy this beautiful moment together,” the singer wrote in a post on her website, which was illustrated with a happy-looking photo of the pair.
Beyoncé (who has a 16-month-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with husband Jay-Z) says motherhood changed her life and admitted last month that she would like more children.
The 31-year-old and her husband of five years are close friends with West, and attended his 36th birthday party in N.Y.C. on June 8.