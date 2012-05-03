Oh Baby! Beyoncé Wears 'Blue' Nameplate Necklace

The new mom dons a gold nameplate necklace in honor of her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé can’t get enough of her new baby Blue!

PEOPLE’s 2012 World’s Most Beautiful Woman recently bought a Basch & Co. gold “Blue” nameplate necklace in honor of her four-month-old and then posted a photo of herself wearing the chain on her website, which features never before seen personal photos of her and her rapper-mogul husband Jay-Z.

But this new piece of jewelry isn’t the only way the singer has been paying tribute to her new bundle of joy — she’s also been spotted out and about with blue polished nails, blue dresses and rocking blue bling.



Beyonce’s longtime stylist Ty Hunter also thinks her baby style homages are cute. Last night, he Tweeted “the crew rocks chains!!!! ☺,” along with the photo.

The songstress has caused a stir with her fab post-pregnancy body, recently telling PEOPLE, “I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth.”

Currently, Beyoncé is preparing for her first performance in Atlantic City over Memorial Day weekend. And we can’t wait to see how she incorporates her baby girl into what’s sure to be an epic comeback show!