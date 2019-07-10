16 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Twinning Moments That Melted Our Hearts

Rumi and Sir might be the actual twins in the Carter family, but their mom and big sister love to match, too 
By Lydia Price and Maria Yagoda
July 10, 2019 10:13 AM

1 of 17

LION QUEENS

Kevin Winter/Getty

When Beyoncé hit the carpet at The Lion King premiere in L.A., it was Blue who was by her side, in a matching ensemble and the cutest hairstyle ever.

2 of 17

GOLDEN GIRLS

Beyonce/Instagram

Perhaps the family’s glistening dress code for the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles in 2018 helped Blue get into the spirit of luxury — she bid $19,000 on a painting. 

3 of 17

FEELING OURSELVES

Beyonce/Instagram

Mother’s Day was made for flowing Dolce & Gabbana gowns. 

4 of 17

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé isn’t like other moms. When she took her daughter to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, they both stunned in whimsical, dazzling dresses.

5 of 17

BEE-YONCÉ

Courtesy Beyonce

They’re pros at taking selfies together. (If you were nervous, we’re pretty sure those aren’t real bees.)

6 of 17

HALLOWEEN MVPS

Courtesy Beyonce

They went as Janet and Michael Jackson. We can’t.

7 of 17

THAT'S MY BESTIE

Source Instagram

We’re still recovering from the adorable montage Bey posted to show off the matching floral frocks she and Blue rocked in Paris.

8 of 17

DENIM DONE RIGHT

Source: Beyonce/Instagram

We never looked this cool in the butterfly ensembles our moms picked out.

9 of 17

CROWNING JEWEL

Instagram

Nothing says “heir to the throne” like a mini Queen Bey flower crown.

10 of 17

BOAT BUDDIES

Instagram

Yep, they even have matching bathing suits. All aboard the S.S. Envy.

11 of 17

WALK LIKE ME

Instagram

Sometimes it helps to walk a mile in your mama’s shoes.

12 of 17

MIRROR IMAGE

Courtesy Beyonce

If you’re going to hang out in Mom’s dressing room, you obviously need your own white robe.

13 of 17

HERE COMES THE SUNDRESSES

Courtesy Beyonce

If they have it in Blue and Bey’s sizes they must have it in ours too, right?

14 of 17

AN EYE FOR AN EYE

Courtesy Beyonce

Looking impossibly cool in round sunglasses and promoting dental hygiene? The Carters really can do it all.

15 of 17

RED-Y TO ROCK

Courtesy Beyonce

Red ruffles were the swimwear uniform of choice when the Carters went to Jamaica in 2014.

16 of 17

HEADS ABOVE THE REST

Instagram

When they aren’t wearing matching bathing suits, Bey and Blue use coordinated hats to make sure everyone knows they’re fam.

