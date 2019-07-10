16 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Twinning Moments That Melted Our Hearts

LION QUEENS
When Beyoncé hit the carpet at The Lion King premiere in L.A., it was Blue who was by her side, in a matching ensemble and the cutest hairstyle ever.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Perhaps the family’s glistening dress code for the 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles in 2018 helped Blue get into the spirit of luxury — she bid $19,000 on a painting.
FEELING OURSELVES
Mother’s Day was made for flowing Dolce & Gabbana gowns.
GIRLS NIGHT OUT
Beyoncé isn’t like other moms. When she took her daughter to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, they both stunned in whimsical, dazzling dresses.
BEE-YONCÉ
They’re pros at taking selfies together. (If you were nervous, we’re pretty sure those aren’t real bees.)
HALLOWEEN MVPS
They went as Janet and Michael Jackson. We can’t.
THAT'S MY BESTIE
We’re still recovering from the adorable montage Bey posted to show off the matching floral frocks she and Blue rocked in Paris.
DENIM DONE RIGHT
We never looked this cool in the butterfly ensembles our moms picked out.
CROWNING JEWEL
Nothing says “heir to the throne” like a mini Queen Bey flower crown.
BOAT BUDDIES
Yep, they even have matching bathing suits. All aboard the S.S. Envy.
WALK LIKE ME
Sometimes it helps to walk a mile in your mama’s shoes.
MIRROR IMAGE
If you’re going to hang out in Mom’s dressing room, you obviously need your own white robe.
HERE COMES THE SUNDRESSES
If they have it in Blue and Bey’s sizes they must have it in ours too, right?
AN EYE FOR AN EYE
Looking impossibly cool in round sunglasses and promoting dental hygiene? The Carters really can do it all.
RED-Y TO ROCK
Red ruffles were the swimwear uniform of choice when the Carters went to Jamaica in 2014.
HEADS ABOVE THE REST
When they aren’t wearing matching bathing suits, Bey and Blue use coordinated hats to make sure everyone knows they’re fam.