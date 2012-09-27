Check Out Blue Ivy's Bedazzled $798 Sneakers

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter just added a sparkly pair of Ruthie Davis sneakers to her shoe collection.

From her Marc Jacobs mouse flats to her Jeremy Scott x Adidas winged hi-tops, 8-month-old Blue Ivy already has a shoe closet most grown-up fashionistas would envy.

Her latest addition: Light pink leather and bedazzled Jamie sneakers ($798) designed by Ruthie Davis.

“Pssssst! Take a look at the Baby Ruthie’s I made especially for Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy … SO Sweet, right?” the shoe designer recently posted on Facebook.

So does this mean that Ruthie Davis is rolling out a kids line? “I had never thought about making baby shoes before, but anything’s possible. I’m so flattered at the attention they’re getting,” she told InStyle.com.

Want a similar pair for yourself? The adult version — Pierce Sparkle Hi-Top Sneaker ($1,898) — is available at neimanmarcus.com.

Given that her parents are superstars, we’re not surprised at Baby Blue’s fab footwear collection. At this rate, she’s going to give Hollywood’s reigning queen of kiddie fashion Suri Cruise a run for her money. Or, at least become a hot topic for her burn book!