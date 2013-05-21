See Blue Ivy on Her Mini Throne - Plus Dad Jay-Z's New Lullaby Album
While on tour, the pop singer shares an adorable photo of her almost 16-month-old daughter in her customized director's chair.
Well, it’s no secret who is going to inherit Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s entertainment thrones. It’s none other than Blue Ivy Carter, who already has her own custom director’s chair courtesy of her superstar mom.
Recently, the singer (who is currently on tour) shared an adorable photo of her almost 16-month-old little girl from behind wearing a cute tee and tutu in her mini seat. Seriously, we can’t get over her sweet plaits.
Courtesy Beyoncé
It’s rumored that Blue Ivy is going to be a big sister, but only time will tell. We do know that dad Jay-Z has babies on the brain. Rockabye Baby Music‘s popular lullaby series is releasing a new version featuring the rapper’s biggest hits including “Empire State of Mind,” “Hard Knock Life,” and “Run This Town” in July.
Courtesy Rockabye Baby Music