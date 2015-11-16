May I have this dance?

Beyoncé uploaded an adorable Instagram snap on Sunday of herself and Blue Ivy sharing a dance. Both wore white outfits and little Blue, 3, is seen smiling as Beyoncé twirls her around.

Courtesy Beyoncé

Blue sported the Sparkling Crystals dress by Mischka Aoki while Bey opted for a form-fitting, wrap dress with gold detail.

It is unclear what the event was, but other Instagram snaps show the “Single Ladies” singer both on her way to the soirèe and striking a fierce pose once there.

The superstar is known for sharing sweet mommy-daughter snaps, as well as family pics with hubby Jay Z.

Recently, the 34-year-old shared photos of the Carter family’s Coming to America-themed Halloween costumes.

The snaps show Beyoncé wearing a head wrap, a tribal print dress and what appears to be animal fur. Jay Z donned a phony mustache, a hat and what looked to be an animal shawl, akin to Prince Akeem, played by Eddie Murphy, in the 1988 film.

Completing the family costume, little Blue wore a high ponytail and a tribal-printed dress.

In September, the “7/11” vocalist blessed her Instagram followers with a load of vacation pics while the Carters spent time in Italy. She shared a cute photo of herself and Blue wearing flower head bands.