Beyoncé and Her Kids Record 'Special' Theme Song for Tina Knowles-Lawson's New Show

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, featuring daughter Beyoncé and grandkids: Julez, 17, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4

Tina Knowles-Lawson is making her new show a family affair.

On Tuesday, the 67-year-old fashion designer — who is mom to Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles — shared a promo video for her new show Talks With Mama Tina. In honor of the Facebook Watch series, Knowles-Lawson enlisted the help of her daughter and grandchildren for the theme song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The promo begins with her grandchildren — Solange's son, Julez, 17, and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 — saying, "Let's talk about it, Grandma!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyoncé then joins in and sings, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it / Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it / Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

In the caption, Knowles-Lawson thanked her family for their help and support.

"Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show," she wrote.

Talks With Mama Tina — which hits the social media platform on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. — will follow the mom of two as she holds candid conversations with celebrities and their mothers. The show will feature guest appearances from Kevin Hart, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Storm Reid, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Tiffany Haddish, Ciara and more.

Though Knowles-Lawson didn't say if her own family will make an appearance on the show, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year about enjoying spending time with them throughout the pandemic.