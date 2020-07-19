7th Heaven Star Beverley Mitchell Welcomes Third Child After Miscarriage: 'We Are Over The Moon'

Family of five!

On Sunday, 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell announced she recently gave birth to her third child, daughter Mayzel Josephine, whom she shares with husband Michael Cameron.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo debuting their baby girl to her fans.

"She has captured our hearts and we couldn’t love her more!" the actress, 39, added. "We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses!"

Baby Mayzel joins her brother Hutton Michael, 5, and sister Kenzie Lynne, 7.

Us Weekly was first to report the baby news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Mitchell first announced her pregnancy in March, sharing a smiling photo of herself as she held up the positive pregnancy test. The happy news came after she previously suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” she captioned the pregnancy announcement. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

In March of 2019, four months after revealing her miscarriage, Mitchell wrote an emotional blog post on her website Growing Up Hollywood about mourning the death of her twins.

“The past week I have found myself reflecting on what might have been. You see, if I didn’t miscarry, I would have a baby, possibly two babies joining our family,” wrote Mitchell, who added: “Though I understand in my heart that this was not our path, I can’t help but wonder.”

The star explained to fans that it’s important to take time for one’s self and fully grieve a tragedy of that nature. “So to all those who are suffering, know that it is okay to take time to feel it all,” she wrote. “Give yourself a minute, sometimes life sucks but in the same breath life can be pure MAGIC.”