Beverley Mitchell Struggles with Comparing Herself to 'Perfect Mommies': 'Feel Like I am Drowning'

Beverley Mitchell is getting candid about comparing herself to unrealistic motherhood standards.

The 7th Heaven alum, 40, shared a series of selfies on Instagram Tuesday, opening up about "struggling" with being at home during the pandemic and unfairly comparing herself to seemingly "perfect mommies." Mitchell shares three kids with husband Michael Cameron: son Hutton Michael, 6, and daughters Kenzie Lynne, 8, and Mayzel Josephine, 10 months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I find myself struggling lately. Comparing myself to everyone else, to everyone so put together, to those out enjoying their lives and traveling while we are still at home, to the clean houses, to the perfect mommies who seem to be killing the game and I have to be honest I feel like I am drowning!" the mom of three writes.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Having the kids still in zoom school and working from home with just Michael and I, I cannot get ahead!" adds Mitchell.

"The house is overwhelming, all the meals, the laundry, and don't get me started on work! I haven't done our books in months because by the end of the night I am exhausted!"

The actress then says "to all those struggling, I am so with you."

Beverley Mitchell Credit: Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

"Not looking for sympathy because honestly we are blessed," she continues, "but you can still feel overwhelmed and at times just like a failure. But then you take a breath and remember not everything on [Instagram] is real. Swipe right to see how filters change everything. I mean man, I would love to look like that but not my reality and that's ok. If only I had a filter to clean my house."

Mitchell concludes, "Sending out love to you all. And this is me wrinkles and all and that's ok."