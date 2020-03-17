7th Heaven Star Beverley Mitchell Reveals She's Pregnant After Losing Twins: 'Rainbow Baby'

Image zoom Beverley Mitchell Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

Beverley Mitchell is pregnant!

On Tuesday, the 7th Heaven actress, 39, shared the update on Instagram, posting a smiling photo of herself as she held up the positive pregnancy test.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” she captioned the post. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

The news comes after the actress — who shares son Hutton Michael, 5, and daughter Kenzie Lynne, 6, with husband Michael Cameron — previously suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018.

She added in her caption: “So grateful to @clearblue who make it so easy in those few minutes that feel like hours! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT 🤰.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Michelle Williams, Ciara, Katy Perry and 67 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

Last March, four months after revealing her miscarriage, Mitchell wrote an emotional blog post on her website Growing Up Hollywood about mourning the loss of her twins, saying she was thinking about the what-ifs at the time.

“The past week I have found myself reflecting on what might have been. You see, if I didn’t miscarry, I would have a baby, possibly two babies joining our family,” wrote Mitchell.

She added, “Though I understand in my heart that this was not our path, I can’t help but wonder.”

Image zoom Beverley Mitchell and family Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

RELATED: Beverley Mitchell Says Jessica Biel Was ‘One of the First People I Called’ After Miscarriage

The actress explained to fans that it’s important to take time for one’s self and fully grieve a tragedy of that nature.

“So to all those who are suffering, know that it is okay to take time to feel it all,” she wrote. “Give yourself a minute, sometimes life sucks but in the same breath life can be pure MAGIC.”

She concluded, “So let yourself feel, but also allow yourself to be open to the beauty and the magic too. Because in the darkness there is the beauty of the light!”