Beverley Mitchell Thought Moms Were 'Boring' - Until She Became One

"We've traveled the world, we've been together for over 13 years, so we don't need to go out to a club to have a date night. We've done that."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Motherhood suits Beverley Mitchell.

It really suits her — to the point where the former 7th Heaven actress can’t imagine herself doing anything else besides being a mother.

“I fully embrace mommyhood to another level to where all I want to do is be a parent. I just want to be with her,” she told PEOPLE while attending the 11th Annual Inspiration Awards benefitting Step Up.

“I think what’s been surprising is that just how natural and how amazing it is, and how I really don’t want to do anything else.”

The 33-year-old admits welcoming daughter Kenzie Lynne with her husband Michael Cameron was a seismic shift in the attitude she had towards parenthood.

“With my friends who are moms, I used to think, ‘Ugh, they’re so boring, they never go out!’ [Now] I am so that woman!” she says with a laugh.

“My perfect night is going home, making dinner, putting her down, and then my husband and I will watch a movie together.”

She adds of her happy homebody status, “We’ve traveled the world, we’ve been together for over 13 years, so we don’t need to go out to a club to have a date night. We’ve done that.”

With such a stress-free foray into the world of parenting, Mitchell concedes that she and her husband are already toying with the idea of expanding the family and giving Kenzie a sibling.

“Because she’s easy, she’s great so why not?” the actress says. “I always hear that the second one is a terror, but I choose to ignore that because I said, ‘If you’re going to tell me that, that really doesn’t make it seem so enticing, so I’m going to ignore you and think that my child will be perfect.'”

And while she hopes that her 14-month-old daughter left the perfect-child mold intact, Mitchell says that one of the best and unexpected perks of having a baby was the effect that it’s had on her relationship.

“Seeing the man that you love be the most incredible father and doting dad is the sexiest thing on earth,” she says, beaming. “Guys can take off their shirts all they want, but they’ve got nothing on my husband!”