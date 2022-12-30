Beverley Mitchell Hopes Her Time Away from Home Filming 'Special Forces' Inspires Her 3 Kids

"I explained to them, 'Mommy did something that scared her,' " the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on December 30, 2022 10:17 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Beverley Mitchell (back R), husband Michael Cameron (back C), daughters Kenzie and Mayzel, and son Hutton arrive as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Beverley Mitchell is hoping her time away from her three young children on FOX's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will one day inspire them to step out of their comfort zone and try new things.

"I think it's amazing," the 41-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively alongside contestant Jamie Lynn Spears of her journey on the show. "I've got [kids who are] 9, 7, and 2, so they didn't quite understand, but when I explained to them, 'Mommy did something that scared her. Mommy did something that really pushed me to my limits.' I think that's something that can be inspiring for them."

The 7th Heaven alum joined 16 other notable names such as soccer star Carli Lloyd and Spice Girl Mel B in the heat of the summer overseas in Jordan for "harsh and grueling challenges" where their skill to survive were tested. According to a press release from FOX, "There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of 'no guts, no glory' – and no glam."

While it was tough for Mitchell to cut off communication for almost two weeks from daughters Kenzie, 9, and Mayzel, 2, son Hutton, 7, and husband Michael Cameron, the experience was completely worth it.

"[It] also just shows you that you never know what you're capable of," Mitchell says. "You truly don't, and I think this was literally an experience in which we were pushed beyond what we thought was even humanly possible."

Mitchell promises her family and viewers will get to see "the good, the bad and the ugly" sides of her when the show premieres in early 2023.

"We're not playing a character," Mitchell shares. "You're a number. We became numbers. To remove the ego is — I was like, 'I have no, there is no, it's gone.' I just want to survive."

SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
FOX

While the show wrapped months ago, Mitchell is still discovering things about herself from her inspirational journey that she hopes will make her family proud.

"Hopefully we don't embarrass them," Mitchell jokes of her kids' feelings watching her time on the show. "To be honest, I think the other thing is that I think there's still more to be found. I think what's crazy about this experience is it wasn't like when we left, all of a sudden that's it and the growth is over. The growth continues, and we're able to now watch it and relive it."

"I'm thinking there's going to be a lot of that," she continues. "Even more I realize watching it back and even watching my fellow recruits back, I just think that there's something about this that continues to give. There was a lot of growth there, but there's still continuing growth."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres with a two-hour special event on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

