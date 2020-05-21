Broadway Star Betsy Wolfe Welcomes Daughter Poppy: 'Quarantine Pal for Life'

Actress Betsy Wolfe and her husband, Adam Krauthamer, welcomed their first child, daughter Poppy, on Wednesday, May 20, she revealed on social media.

The new mom made her announcement on Wednesday evening, sharing a sweet photo of the couple with their newborn daughter on her Instagram feed.

"Meet Poppy, our beautiful baby girl and quarantine pal for life," Wolfe, 37, wrote alongside the post, also adding a shot of herself with the new baby to her Instagram Story with the note, "Forever Changed."

Many fellow theater vets chimed in on the comments to send their well wishes — such as Laura Benanti, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!"

"Congratulations & Love to both you and Adam!" read a comment from Ruthie Ann Miles, who recently welcomed daughter Hope Elizabeth. "Welcome to the world, Sweet Poppy, you are so loved!"

About a week before Poppy's arrival, Wolfe showed off her baby bump in a post featuring her and Krauthamer walking through New York City, appropriately outfitted in face masks.

"Ready for a new chapter 💚," the caption read. "Feeling so blessed to be in good health right now and my heart is with those who are battling so much."

The new parents made their initial pregnancy announcement in March with a picture of a onesie, which led into a slideshow featuring photos of the couple over the years. "We're adding a little more love to our family!" Wolfe wrote. "Very excited for new adventures with our baby girl in May:)"

Wolfe is known for starring as Jenna in Waitress in 2017. She also played the dual role of Rosa Bud/Miss Deirdre Peregrine in The Mystery of Edwin Drood in 2012 and Cordelia in the 2016 revival of Falsettos.

She and Krauthamer tied the knot in December 2017 after meeting during the 2014 Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway. Wolfe acted in the show as Ellen, while Krauthamer was in the orchestra.