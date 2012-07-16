Lisa Kudrow's Son Julian Never Wants Siblings

"He doesn't want siblings. Since he could talk he'd say, 'No, no I don't want a sister or a brother,'" the actress, 48, recalls. "Someone would get pregnant and he'd say, 'But you're not, right?'"

Lonely only? Not so for Lisa Kudrow‘s son Julian Murray.

During a Monday appearance on Bethenny, the former Friends star shared that her 14-year-old son isn’t looking for his parents to expand their tight-knit trio — not now, not ever!

“He doesn’t want siblings. Since he could talk he’d say, ‘No, no I don’t want a sister or a brother,'” the actress, 48, recalls. “Someone would get pregnant and he’d say, ‘But you’re not, right?'”

Still, Kudrow admits the future of an only child has her feeling sorry for her son.

“I feel bad. Only because he alone will have to deal with his parents when they’re old,” she says of herself and husband Michel Stern.

But, according to the Web Therapy actress, it seems as if her teenager already has a solution to the parent problem.

“Hopefully he’ll marry someone with a nice family too and he’ll have a family,” she explains. “He wants to have a lot of kids.”