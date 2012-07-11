J.R. Martinez: My Girlfriend's Chest Is For Function, Not Fun

"You're like, 'Hey, that's how we got Belle.' But now that Belle's here, one of the ways that I tell people my world has changed [is] it's like, 'Pull out the boob! She's hungry!'"

Forget about his own desires. Fatherhood has left J.R. Martinez considering one thing: feeding time!

Following the birth of Lauryn Anabelle, the Dancing With the Stars champion admits when it comes to girlfriend Diana Gonzalez-Jones‘ body — and bust! — his “mindset is in a different place” now.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You’re like, ‘Hey, that’s how we got Belle.’ But now that Belle’s here, one of the ways that I tell people my world has changed [is] it’s like, ‘Pull out the boob! She’s hungry!'” Martinez, 29, joked during a Wednesday appearance on Bethenny.

“It’s not even about me. It’s about her. Feed her! It’s a carton of milk. It’s straight up milk now.”

Since welcoming his baby girl, the Iraq war veteran — who “never would have predicted, being in the hospital bed in 2003, that I would ultimately” have a daughter — can’t help but question how his own father abandoned him when he was a baby.

“[I was] nine months old. My mom’s been here a couple of times with the baby. And holding Belle one day, I said to my mom, ‘How could my father leave?'” he recalls. “I was seven months older than she is. How can you leave this? That’s so hard.”

Despite any childhood hardships, however, Martinez is amazed at the results.

“My father left … but I tell my mom — and I told my mom this when I was a kid — I said, ‘You know what, Mom? Good thing he left because you’re a strong woman,'” he shares.