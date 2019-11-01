Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Halloween 'Cop Costumes'

Bethenny Frankel has a mini-me, and they’re keeping the streets of Boston full of trick-or-treaters!

For Halloween this year, the former Real Housewives of New York star, 48, and her daughter Bryn dressed up as policewomen for a trick-or-treating adventure in Beantown.

“You have the right to trick or treat… 🚨👮🏼‍♀️🐶👮🏻‍♀️🐶🚓” Frankel wrote on Instagram alongside a string of photos from their mother-daughter night out. “Happy Halloween! 🎃”

Frankel and Bryn, 9, wear police hats in the photos, and even included their dogs, Biggy and Smallz, who sport prisoner identification cards around their necks. Bryn also carried a police baton, while her mom had handcuffs at the ready hanging from a belt around her waist.

On her Instagram story, Frankel shared some video footage of an impressive Halloween display, writing, “About last night in Boston…”

Last week, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a night at a pumpkin patch to get into the autumnal spirit. The Skinnygirl mogul has also been sharing some of her favorite throwback outfits for the spooky holiday, including times she dressed as an angel and Marilyn Monroe in a countdown to the holiday.

“The sweetest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch 🎃🕸🕷👻🧡” Frankel sweetly wrote in a caption for a photo of her and Bryn from behind, looking at a spider-themed light display.

In September, Frankel gushed over how much she loves her daughter and how much she values “mommy & me time.”

“The best part of my day is when my Peanut comes home from school & it’s mommy & me time,” she wrote next to a sweet photo of herself holding her daughter’s face. “Today is #NationalDaughtersDay, but I am grateful for her every single moment! ♥️🥜”