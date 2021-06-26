Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn, 11, Makes First Appearance on Mom's Podcast - Hear Her Sweet Debut

Bethenny Frankel had a very special guest on her podcast this week!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum and Skinnygirl mogul's 11-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy made her debut appearance on Just B with Bethenny Frankel to interview TikTok star Griffin Johnson.

Frankel was talking with Johnson about entrepreneurship and building his platform on the social media app. But in a clip Frankel posted to Instagram on Thursday to preview their chat, Bryn had a more pressing question for Johnson: "What's your favorite TikTok dance?"

She appeared to be surprised by Johnson's answer. Despite his popularity on the app, dancing isn't one of his skillsets.

"I actually learned this the hard way," Johnson told Bryn. "We were in Miami this past week and we were at the halftime show for the Heat game...and they asked us to do TikTok dances. I realized the only one that I know how to do is the Corvette one. So, that has to be my favorite, because it's the only one I know how to do."

Johnson added that, while he's known to "mess around sometimes" in his friends' videos, he's known among the group as the "worst dancer."

Of course, Frankel used the moment to remind her daughter that she should always try whatever makes her happy, even if she isn't the best at it.

When she asked Bryn if she minded that Johnson's dance skills weren't on par with some other TikTok influencers, or if she just enjoyed watching him have fun, Bryn replied: "I think he's a good dancer!"

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Credit: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel shared Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The two went their separate ways in 2012 and finalized their divorce earlier this year. She's now engaged to a film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon, whom she started dating back in 2018.

Back in May, Frankel penned a sweet social media tribute to Bryn in honor of her 11th birthday, sharing a set of photos on Instagram including one of Bryn dressed in a bright pink dress and another of the birthday girl standing beside her mother for a sunny snapshot.

"Bryn, you are the sweetest, most loving peanut in the world," the Big Shot with Bethenny star wrote. "You give me purpose, an intention and the true meaning of love."