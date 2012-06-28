Vanessa Lachey Loves Her Baby Bump, Fears Her Belly Button
From form-fitting sweaters to sunset photo shoots, Vanessa Lachey seems to have no qualms about showing off her burgeoning belly as her September due date approaches.
Her belly button, on the other hand, is a growing concern, the first-time mom-to-be, 31, says.
“Everyone’s belly button is different. Some women’s belly buttons pop and some women’s [don’t],” she tells Bethenny Frankel on Friday’s episode of Bethenny, referring to the tendency of belly buttons to push outward during the second or third trimester of a pregnancy.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t mind if it popped because then it would be like the turkey’s done, right?’ And it’s cute,” she continues. “But my stylist was like, ‘You don’t want that to pop. That’s like having a third nipple.'”
Now, the Wipeout host, who wed Nick Lachey last summer, admits she’s become a little “paranoid” about her belly button.
“Every time I sneeze, I hold my belly button in,” she says. “For some reason, I think I’m going to sneeze it out.”
Jokes aside, Lachey, who’s having a boy, says she can’t complain about her bump.
“I love everything about being pregnant,” she adds. “It’s empowering as a woman to be able to go through this process and create a human being.”
— Alison Schwartz