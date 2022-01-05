“I strive for peace and balance in all areas of my life,” Bethenny Frankel wrote in part in an inspiring Instagram post on Tuesday

Bethenny Frankel Says She and Daughter Bryn Are 'Starting Strong in 2022': 'We Are Constantly Growing'

Bethenny Frankel is ready for a fresh start.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 51, offered fans a glimpse into her plans for 2022 with daughter Bryn, 11, in an uplifting Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Peanut and I are starting strong in 2022. Being a mother has infinitely changed my perspective. I don't believe in new year's resolutions but I do believe in daily and weekly resolutions: to be a better person, parent, philanthropist, and partner," Frankel captioned a photo of herself with Bryn sweetly resting her head on her stomach while the pair lounge outside in their swimsuits.

"I strive for peace and balance in all areas of my life," the reality star continued. "We certainly won't achieve perfection but the journey outweighs the destination. We are constantly growing and evolving on our own and with those around us."

Frankel's words of encouragement to herself and her daughter come after a whirlwind year for the Bravo star.

In December, rumors that Frankel and fiancé Paul Bernon had called it quits started swirling shortly before the Christmas holiday.

Frankel quickly shot down the rumors, which were sparked after she posted a picture of herself without her engagement ring while sporting a shirt that read "All My Jingle Ladies," during a series of videos posted on her Instagram Stories.

"We are engaged. I don't always wear my ring," she said in part. "I don't have to always wear my ring. Sometimes I don't feel that it's safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I'm doing me."

The same month that rumors about her engagement started making the rounds, a judge ruled that Frankel no longer had to pay ex-husband Jason Hoppy child support, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.