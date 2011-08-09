Bethenny Frankel Juggles Two Babies - Work and Bryn!

"[Skinnygirl] Sangria is like my second child," Frankel, 40, told PEOPLE during the New York City launch party on Wednesday. "This is my work baby [and Bryn], that's my real baby."

She may be seriously considering expanding her family, but for now Bethenny Frankel is busy with two babies — 15-month-old daughter Bryn Casey and her ever-growing Skinnygirl empire.

“[Skinnygirl] Sangria is like my second child,” Frankel, 40, told PEOPLE during the New York City launch party on Wednesday. “This is my work baby [and Bryn], that’s my real baby.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Happily following in Frankel’s footsteps, Bryn is already showing a flair for fashion.

“She likes to play with my shoes and play with my jewelry,” the proud mama laughs. “She puts the jewelry on, the bracelets up her arm.”



But in between baby and her work commitments, Frankel still finds plenty of time to keep her relationship with husband Jason Hoppy exciting.

“Lingerie always does the trick,” she reveals, adding Hoppy is “happy” with whatever his wife wears. “It can be 15 sizes too big and it could be brown and he’ll still love it. It’s like what I say to Bryn, ‘You get what you get and you don’t get upset.'”