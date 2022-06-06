Bethenny Frankel and Daughter Bryn, 12, Wear Mini Dresses on MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet

Bethenny Frankel with daughter Bryn Hoppy arrive to the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 2, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dynamic duo!

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy walked the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Sunday evening, where they complemented one another in bright-colored mini dresses.

Frankel, 51 — who was on hand to receive the event's Reality Royalty Award — wore a short red floral dress with matching heels. The star accessorized her look with similarly colored red nails and her hair in an updo.

Bryn, Frankel's 12-year-old daughter with ex Jason Hoppy, meanwhile, wore a strapless hot pink minidress that she paired with pink strapped shoes and a glittery pink clutch.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Bethenny Frankel attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

During Sunday night's event, Frankel was presented with the Reality Royalty Award by Paris Hilton — who she used to nanny.

When the reality star and entrepreneur took the stage, she told Hilton, 41: "You and I are OGs in this genre, and as you know, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. It's a genre."

She continued, "This is full circle — I took care of Paris when she was barely out of diapers. This is actually the announcement for our reality show where Paris changes my diapers. It's called That's Not Hot."

Frankel went on to say, "Thank you, MTV. Thank you to the audience who has invested in a flawed yet always transparent person. I have overshot the mark. All I ever wanted was to make a difference in some way, leave a mark. I was a late bloomer, I wasn't successful by any definition and was broke and bouncing checks well into my 30s."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Bethenny Frankel accepts the Reailty Royalty award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images) Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

She then credited reality TV for serving as a "platform to authentically be myself, be honest about my flaws, my struggles, being broke and alone with no safety net. A place to 'mention it all!' "

Frankel told fans that reality TV is "accessible if you take it one mistake at a time and create your own authentic journey."

"Being honest, flawed and unique is beautiful," she continued. "I am here by living truthfully and doing what's important to me on my own terms. You have taught me so many life lessons and have been on this incredible journey with me since day one. You have given me and my daughter a life I couldn't have dreamed of."

She added, "I'm grateful to you and to my team who supports me when it's rough and exhausting and we all want to quit."

Frankel went on to thank Bravo, Andy Cohen and even her former The Real Housewives of New York City costars, saying, "Success comes from working hard and solidifying relationships and a level of trust and the right people betting that you are the horse that can run the distance."

After thanking her fiancé Paul Bernon, whom she called "the most loyal and loving partner I could ever have dreamed of," she also thanked Bryn.

Calling the tween her "sweet peanut Bryn," Frankel said, "I have given you everything and you have given me back infinity. You are the little girl in people's dreams. I love you."

Bryn sweetly recorded the moment and smiled at Bernon after the acknowledgment.