Twinning! Bethenny Frankel and Daughter Bryn, 11, Wear Matching Pink Sundresses in Sweet Snap

Like mother, like daughter!

Bethenny Frankel and her 11-year-old daughter Bryn donned matching hot pink sundresses on Friday and the Real Housewives of New York City alum documented the twinning moment on her Instagram page.

"Pinkalicious," Frankel, 50, wrote alongside the photo.

The Skinnygirl mogul, who shares Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, celebrated the preteen's birthday last month with another sweet Instagram post, this one featuring a set of photos of her daughter in the same pink dress.

"Bryn, you are the sweetest, most loving peanut in the world," the Big Shot with Bethenny star captioned the post. "You give me purpose, an intention and the true meaning of love."

"You are the kindest, most free spirited person I've ever met, and I love watching you spread your wings to fly every day," the mom of one added. "I love you. Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🎉."

Frankel and Hoppy, who went their separate ways in 2012 and finalized their divorce earlier this year, welcomed Bryn back in 2010.

Frankel is now engaged to a film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon, whom she started dating back in 2018. She recently told PEOPLE she wasn't exactly sure what to expect of him when walking into a restaurant to meet him for the first time.

"We met on a dating app," Frankel said of her fiancé. "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him."