Bethenny Frankel and Daughter Bryn, 10, Wear Matching Tie-Dye Face Masks: 'The New Abnormal'

The Skinnygirl founder shared a rare selfie with her daughter as they kicked off Fourth of July weekend together

Like mother, like daughter!

Bethenny Frankel and 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy looked liked twins as they each sported identical rainbow tie-dye protective face masks and the exact same white-rimmed sunglasses while they spent the day together by the sea. The former Real Housewives of New York star, 49, snapped a sweet selfie with her girl and shared it twice on her Instagram feed since it supposedly got removed the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This got taken down by Instagram for what reason???? LET’S TRY THIS AGAIN! ANY PROBLEMS?" Frankel jokingly wrote in the caption. "The new abnormal. 😷."

A few days earlier, the star shared a photo as she and Bryn shared a kiss while they paddle boarded together.

"First official weekend of summer ✔️💕," she captioned the shot.

It's rare for Frankel to publicly share photos of Bryn, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

While Frankel often covers Bryn's face with emojis when she does post pictures of her on social media, for her 10th birthday the star shared a little bit more. When her daughter woke up in the morning, Frankel captured her running downstairs to find a pile of wrapped presents that surrounded a play teepee tent.

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/instagram

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel/instagram

"Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you," Frankel captioned her birthday tribute to Bryn.