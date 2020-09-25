Bethenny Frankel Shares Rare Video of Daughter Bryn, 10, on the Way to Her First Day of School

Bryn is back in the classroom!

Bethenny Frankel's 10-year-old daughter revealed she was on her way back to attending school in person in a video posted to her mom's Instagram Story on Friday morning from inside a car.

"On my way to get a mammogram today just ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hope you're doing well," The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 49, began her video series. "Woke up this morning to being No. 4 on the top charts for podcasts, so yay!"

"This is drop-off look but I hope you're having a great day," she told her viewers of her minimal hair and makeup look, while Bryn chimed in from off camera, "It's my first day of school!"

Frankel then panned the camera to her daughter (who waved and said, "Hi!"), dressed in high-waisted white pants, a cropped black top and a red-and-black flannel overshirt.

Image zoom Bryn Hoppy Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

While Frankel departed RHONY last year for the second time, she hasn't ruled out a return to the popular Bravo series altogether — with some stipulations.

"I don't know, if you get my gate code and there's a Brink's truck full of a lot of cash. It's all about the Benjamins, baby," the Skinnygirl mogul joked to host Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I have a different career now as a result of not being on. Just different opportunities do come because of it," said Frankel, who recently started a new podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. "It would have to be a different show, and I have had ideas."

"But it would have to be ... clean the deck and it would be a different show," she added, quipping, "But I'll tell you the idea if you sign an NDA."

Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, is Frankel's only child. Last month, she opened up about her past experience with adoption, writing in the comment section of a PEOPLE Instagram post that she once looked into adopting a child but that it was a difficult process that didn't pan out the way she'd hoped.

The Instagram post was about a 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma named Jordan who spoke with a local TV news outlet about being in foster care, soon prompting 5,000 adoption submissions from potential parents who saw the broadcast.

"I will adopt him," the former reality star said, adding, "Bryn said 'momma you should adopt him.' "