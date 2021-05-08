Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Her 'Most Loving' Daughter Bryn's 11th Birthday: 'You Give Me Purpose'

"You are the kindest, most free spirited person I've ever met, and I love watching you spread your wings to fly every day," Bethenny Frankel said of her daughter

Happy Birthday, Bryn Hoppy!

On Saturday, Bethenny Frankel's daughter celebrated turning 11 with a sweet social media tribute from her famous mom, who shared a set of photos on Instagram including one of Bryn and another of the birthday girl standing beside her mother for a sunny snapshot.

"Bryn, you are the sweetest, most loving peanut in the world," the Big Shot with Bethenny star wrote. "You give me purpose, an intention and the true meaning of love."

"You are the kindest, most free spirited person I've ever met, and I love watching you spread your wings to fly every day," the mom of one added. "I love you. Happy Birthday 🎂🎁🎉."

The Real Housewives of New York City alum and then-husband Jason Hoppy welcomed Bryn back in 2010. "Bethenny and Jason are proud to welcome their new baby girl, Bryn Hoppy, born at 8 a.m. . . . in New York City," Frankel's rep previously confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "She is a 4 lb. 12 oz., healthy baby. Bryn, mom, dad and [their dog] Cookie are all very happy."

Frankel is now engaged to her new fiancé Paul Bernon. She recently told PEOPLE she wasn't exactly sure what to expect of him when walking into a restaurant to meet him for the first time.

"We met on a dating app," Frankel said of the 43-year-old businessman, producer and father of two (from an earlier marriage). "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him."