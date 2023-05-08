Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'

Bethenny Frankel brought the birthday fun in a special way for daughter Bryn and a group of her friends

Published on May 8, 2023
Bethenny Frankel and daughter
Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn. Photo: Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has a teenager on her hands.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, celebrated daughter Bryn turning 13 on Monday, sharing a tribute to the newly-minted teen on Instagram.

"I may work hard in business, but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine. Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect," Frankel wrote.

"I can't believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all-around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her," she continued.

"Happy 13th birthday to my sweet angel Bryn. You have given me everything I have ever needed in this lifetime and I am so grateful.🎉🎂❤️#happybirthday #daughterlove #13 #loveyou."

Over the weekend, the former daytime host also shared scenes from Bryn's birthday celebrations — a fun-filled slumber party at a hotel with friends.

The teen posed with six other girls and could be seen enjoying cupcakes, playing in a pool and having a great time.

"I may not love my own, but there is nothing more that I love than the Peanut's birthday … she is so fun and free and as sweet as birthday cake," the proud mom wrote.

"I'm bigger on experiences than I am with big gifts for these moments, and she loves it so much and creates memories to last a lifetime. From when she was little, she would choose a special group of girls she really wanted to share and create memories with and I would try to create something small, special and magical — but never over the top."

Frankel chaperoned the event with fiancé Paul Bernon. She shares Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy.

