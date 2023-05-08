Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional as Daughter Bryn Turns 13: 'You Have Given Me Everything'

Bethenny Frankel has a teenager on her hands.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, celebrated daughter Bryn turning 13 on Monday, sharing a tribute to the newly-minted teen on Instagram.

"I may work hard in business, but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine. Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect," Frankel wrote.

"I can't believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all-around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy 13th birthday to my sweet angel Bryn. You have given me everything I have ever needed in this lifetime and I am so grateful.🎉🎂❤️#happybirthday #daughterlove #13 #loveyou."

Over the weekend, the former daytime host also shared scenes from Bryn's birthday celebrations — a fun-filled slumber party at a hotel with friends.

The teen posed with six other girls and could be seen enjoying cupcakes, playing in a pool and having a great time.

"I may not love my own, but there is nothing more that I love than the Peanut's birthday … she is so fun and free and as sweet as birthday cake," the proud mom wrote.

"I'm bigger on experiences than I am with big gifts for these moments, and she loves it so much and creates memories to last a lifetime. From when she was little, she would choose a special group of girls she really wanted to share and create memories with and I would try to create something small, special and magical — but never over the top."

Frankel chaperoned the event with fiancé Paul Bernon. She shares Bryn with ex Jason Hoppy.